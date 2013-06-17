Tenn.’s new procurement office claims $113M in taxpayer savings

Posted on June 17, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

While the head of Tennessee’s newly centralized procurement system provided examples to legislators of savings to taxpayers last week, declaring they collectively total $113 million to day, state Rep. Jeremy Faison offered another example that didn’t sound so good.

For Full Story

Categories: Anderson County, Roane County, State | Leave a comment

City reschedules Work Sessions

Posted on June 17, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

The City Council Work Session dates have been altered in the months of June and July to accommodate city business with the full City Council.

The June Work Session has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. to allow for a full attendance by the City Council. Housing will be one of the major topics of discussion at this meeting.

Read more »

Categories: Oak Ridge | Leave a comment

Health-care plan predictions vary widely among TN leaders

Posted on June 17, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

With less than seven months until President Barack Obama’s health care reforms take full effect, Tennessee Republicans in Congress contend steep premium increases, job losses and denial of access to needed care lie in wait for constituents.

For Full Story

Categories: State | Leave a comment

Oak Ridge cleanup: Destination 2047

Posted on June 17, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

Environmental cleanup in Oak Ridge is a work in progress, with stops and starts and finishes on projects and constant changes on the horizon.

For Full Story

Categories: DOE, Oak Ridge | Leave a comment

Movement on Manhattan Project Park

Posted on June 17, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park Act, which would sanction a three-site park that includes facilities in Oak Ridge, passed the U.S. House of Representatives late last week as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2014. More information is available here.

 

Categories: DOE, Oak Ridge | Leave a comment

Judicial commission rushes to find picks for TN’s appeals courts

Posted on June 16, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

The group that helps pick the judges who sit on Tennessee’s appeals courts is facing an end-of-the-month deadline to fill three vacancies, a rush that could further complicate an already intense debate over how judges are selected.

For Full Story

Categories: State | Leave a comment

Rangers rescue hiker hit by fallen tree in Smokies

Posted on June 16, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park helped rescue a 53-year-old hiker injured when he was struck by a falling tree during a storm.

For Full Story

Categories: Nature | Leave a comment

Clinton American Legion honors veterans with flag disposal

Posted on June 16, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

The Clinton American Legion Post 172 opened its doors to the public on Saturday to show how to properly dispose of an American flag.

For Full Story

Categories: Anderson County, Clinton | Leave a comment

Storm damage closes trails in Smokies

Posted on June 15, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

Strong thunderstorms that knocked down trees in the Smoky Mountain foothills have forced the closing of some hiking trails.

For Full Story

Categories: Entertainment, Nature, State | Leave a comment

Impact of new health-care law in dispute in Tennessee

Posted on June 15, 2013 by Jenny De Tar

With less than seven months until President Barack Obama’s health-care reforms take full effect, Tennessee Republicans in Congress contend steep premium increases, job losses and denial of access to needed care lie in wait for constituents.

For Full Story

Categories: Anderson County, Roane County, State | Leave a comment

Blog at WordPress.com. Theme: Adventure Journal by Contexture International.

Follow

Get every new post delivered to your Inbox.