While the head of Tennessee’s newly centralized procurement system provided examples to legislators of savings to taxpayers last week, declaring they collectively total $113 million to day, state Rep. Jeremy Faison offered another example that didn’t sound so good.
City reschedules Work Sessions
The City Council Work Session dates have been altered in the months of June and July to accommodate city business with the full City Council.
The June Work Session has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. to allow for a full attendance by the City Council. Housing will be one of the major topics of discussion at this meeting.
With less than seven months until President Barack Obama’s health care reforms take full effect, Tennessee Republicans in Congress contend steep premium increases, job losses and denial of access to needed care lie in wait for constituents.
Oak Ridge cleanup: Destination 2047
Environmental cleanup in Oak Ridge is a work in progress, with stops and starts and finishes on projects and constant changes on the horizon.
Movement on Manhattan Project Park
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park Act, which would sanction a three-site park that includes facilities in Oak Ridge, passed the U.S. House of Representatives late last week as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2014. More information is available here.
Judicial commission rushes to find picks for TN’s appeals courts
The group that helps pick the judges who sit on Tennessee’s appeals courts is facing an end-of-the-month deadline to fill three vacancies, a rush that could further complicate an already intense debate over how judges are selected.
Rangers rescue hiker hit by fallen tree in Smokies
Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park helped rescue a 53-year-old hiker injured when he was struck by a falling tree during a storm.
Clinton American Legion honors veterans with flag disposal
The Clinton American Legion Post 172 opened its doors to the public on Saturday to show how to properly dispose of an American flag.
Storm damage closes trails in Smokies
Strong thunderstorms that knocked down trees in the Smoky Mountain foothills have forced the closing of some hiking trails.
Impact of new health-care law in dispute in Tennessee
